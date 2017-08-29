Driving during floods: What to know

Whether you’re in the path of Tropical Storm Harvey, or anywhere experiencing flooding, most safety experts recommend that you don’t even try to go out and drive until the weather clears and the waters subside. But if you do find yourself on the road as conditions worsen, here are a few tips from AAA and Progressive Insurance on how to deal with the situation.

-Unless instructed by authorities DO NOT drive through standing water. There’s often know way to know how deep it is, and dangerous obstacles may be hidden underneath.

-If you have no alternative other than to drive through deep water, go slowly to avoid creating a bow wave and try to judge how deep it is by monitoring any vehicles in front of you. Leave your seatbelt on.

-Avoid flowing water. Some cars can be swept away by moving water only one foot deep.

-Keep an eye out for floating objects.

-Stay away from downed power lines. Water is a great conductor of electricity, which could lead to injury if you have to evacuate your vehicle.

-When you exit the water, make sure your brakes are operating properly before you drive off. If not, keep applying them until they are functioning normally.

-If you find yourself stuck in quickly rising water, abandon your vehicle and head for the highest ground. Assume the water is contaminated when you do.