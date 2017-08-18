The Chevrolet Colorado is going on and off-road racing

The Chevrolet Colorado is going racing. In two very different ways.

Hall Racing is entering a high performance Colorado ZR2 in this weekend’s 550-mile “Vegas to Reno” race. The production class pickup is running the stock 3.6-liter V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, plus a suspension setup featuring the Colorado’s unique spool valve damper-based that’s been tweaked within the rules.

The midsize pickup also gets a roll bar and 44-gallon tank required for the high speed, long distance off road race, and a high intensity light bar on the roof. Chevy says it using the event to test out a few new accessories that could make their way into the official parts catalog, but hasn’t specified what they are.

Meanwhile on the other side of the planet, the Colorado is being prepped for a very different type of racing. A new street and road course racing series called SuperUtes is launching in Australia next year, and Chevy has revealed the first manufacturer-backed entry. (Pickups are called utes down under.)

The production-based Colorado is powered by a turbo-diesel engine restricted to 340 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque that get sent to the rear wheels through a Detroit locker differential. Regulations require a crew cab body, while all of the trucks use a spec kit that includes brakes, springs, exhaust and other components to level the playing field.

An all-in price of $100,000 per truck is targeted, and the Colorado will be facing several privateer teams running a variety of pickups from Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Ford, which currently sells a midsize Ranger overseas that’s being reengineered for U.S. production and sale in 2020.

