NASCAR makes start/finish line new overtime race marker

NASCAR has standardized the location of the overtime line, starting with this weekend's races at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR says the start/finish line will serve as the OT marker at every race the rest of this season.

The overtime line is the line drivers must reach under green flag conditions following a restart for the race to become official.

The line had usually been marked on the backstretch.

Drivers must complete a full lap when a race goes into overtime for it to be considered complete. If the race leader does not reach the start/finish line under green, that race will have another restart.