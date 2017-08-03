auto

NASCAR makes start/finish line new overtime race marker

Kyle Busch crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NASCAR has standardized the location of the overtime line, starting with this weekend's races at Watkins Glen.

NASCAR says the start/finish line will serve as the OT marker at every race the rest of this season.

The overtime line is the line drivers must reach under green flag conditions following a restart for the race to become official.

The line had usually been marked on the backstretch.

Drivers must complete a full lap when a race goes into overtime for it to be considered complete. If the race leader does not reach the start/finish line under green, that race will have another restart.