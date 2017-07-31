Highway heist: Thieves steal $590,000 worth of iPhones from moving delivery truck

It's a heist straight out of "The Fast and The Furious."

Five Romanian men were arrested by Dutch police after they allegedly stole $590,000 worth of iPhones from a moving truck.

It was the latest in a string of 17 suspected robberies by the gang, according to NLTimes.

Police said Monday that the five men, aged from 33 to 43, allegedly stole the iPhones in a late-night raid a week ago by driving a modified van so close to the delivery truck that one of the suspects was able to clamber across the van's hood and break into the truck while it drove along a Dutch road. The suspect then passed boxes of iPhones back to the van.

The men were arrested Saturday at a holiday park in the central Netherlands, where police also recovered iPhones and the van they believe was used in the theft. The suspects are to appear in court Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report