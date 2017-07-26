Uber gives ride credits after woman gives birth in car

A woman delivered a healthy baby girl in the backseat of an Uber — and scored $220 in credits from the ride-sharing app to boot.

Siti Halimah Mahamud, 26, ordered the Uber after her water broke in Singapore, Mashable reported Wednesday.

She said her ride arrived before she could get a chance to call for an ambulance.

But 20 minutes into the trip and nowhere near the hospital, Mahamud began wailing, “pain, pain” in Malay, driver Danny Chong said.

Soon after, Sofwah was born.

Sofwah’s place of birth was recorded as Ayer Rajah Expressway – the road the Uber was traveling on when she popped out.

Uber gifted Mahamud credits for future rides – and a congratulatory gift basket.

And it also paid for Chong to get his car cleaned.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.