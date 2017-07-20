The Ford F-150 Police Responder pursuit-rated pickup is ready to hit the beat

Sorry, crooks, but you might need a flying car to get away from Ford's latest police cruiser.

The F-150 Police Responder is Ford’s first pursuit-rated pickup. That means it can handle patrol car duty and is up for the challenge of a chase on or off the street.

It’s based on the F-150’s FX4 off-road package, and equipped with a 375 hp twin-turbocharged V6 and Ford’s new 10-speed automatic transmission, so it should be pretty quick, although its top speed is governed at 100 mph.

It also gets upgrades to its suspension and brakes for improved street handling and durability and, of course, has four-wheel-drive and a healthy amount of ground clearance.

Ford sees that as a big part of its appeal for rural and snowy police departments, not to mention government agencies like the U.S. Border Patrol, which already deploys a few high performance Ford F-150 Raptors.

It can also haul plenty of stuff with a 2,030-pound payload capacity and a 7,000-pound tow rating that can be optioned up to 10,700 pounds, but Ford doesn’t suggest trying to pursue anyone while there’s a trailer attached.

Ford will hand it off to the Michigan State Police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office to show its stuff in their annual pursuit vehicle performance tests this year ahead of its launch next spring.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.