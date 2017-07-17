Indian Scout Bobber sports a mean street style

Indian is expanding its Scout lineup with a Bobber model that gives the retro-modern motorcycle a new toughed-up look.

Inspired by the kinds of custom jobs some Scouts were already getting, it features the requisite chopped fenders, a single-seat two-tone leather saddle and blacked-out trim that includes a sleek headlight nacelle. Block lettering on the tank replaces the iconic Indian script logo.

To give it a more aggressive riding position, the foot pegs were moved closer to the rider, the rear suspension lowered one-inch and the handlebars replaced with a tracker style unit with mirrors mounted on the ends.

It’s mechanically the same as the standard Scout, with a 100 hp 69 cubic-inch twin and six-speed transmission, but has a set of tires with a chunkier tread. (A version with the Scout Sixty’s smaller engine is not available.)

At $11,499, the Bobber costs less than some other Scout models and is offered in black, red, bronze and silver. It can also be ordered with anti-lock brakes and a matte Thunder Black paint job for an extra $1,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.