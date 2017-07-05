Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Their fastest street legal car ever

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS was just unveiled at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, and its specs are staggering.

At the core of this new Porsche is a 700-horspower twin-turbo flat-six engine. It tips the scales at 3,241 pounds and accelerates zero to 60 mph in a speedy 2.7 seconds. The top track speed of the 911 GT2 RS is 211 mph and has 80 more horsepower than its older 2011 model. The 2018 model delivers 553 lb.-ft. of torque which is an increase of 37 lb.-ft. than the older counterpart.

The 3.8 liter engine is based on the same engine found in the current 911 Turbo S. Larger turbochargers were installed to increase the amount of air that is pushed into the combustion chambers. Along with the turbochargers, the new 911 has a new cooling system that sprays water on the intercoolers as the intake air temperatures a determined threshold. The new 911 includes a GT seven-speed double-clutch Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission that allows for extreme efficiency with constant torque transfer.

The vehcile's press release states that the 2018 911 GT2 RS’ race-bred chassis and rear axle steering allows it to have great dry grip with its Ultra High Performance (UHP) tires. These tires — 263/35 ZR 20 at the front and 325/30 ZR 1 at the rear — allow for strong breaking and exceptional cornering potential. There are a many parts to the 911 GT2 RS that are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP); the front fenders, wheel housing vents, outer shells on the Sport Design exterior mirrors, air intakes on the rear quarter panels and parts of the rear.

Porsche offers an optional Weissach package that drops the weight by approximately 40 pounds. This package includes the roof, anti-roll bars and the end links on both axles are made from carbon fiber and the wheels made from magnesium. When the Weissach package is equipped, the carbon fiber weave of the luggage compartment lid, along with the roof, are exposed and painted over with a decorative stripe. This package will add an extra $31,000 to the total price of the 911 GT2 RS.

Red Alcantara® can be found all throughout the interior of the 911 GT2 RS with black leather and a carbon fiber trim as standard. The GT2 RS Sport Steering wheel and high-performance bucket seats with carbon fiber reinforced backrests come standard as well. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) — that comes in every 911 model — is the center control for audio, navigation and communication. The Porsche Connect Plus and Porsche Track Precision app come standard as well. These features enable detailed recording, display and analysis of driving data on a smartphone, per the release.

The Chrono Package — that does not come standard —increases the functions of the PCM to include a performance display which can be used to evaluate, save and display lap times. While using the Porsche Track Precision app, combined with the infrared transmitter at the side of the track, the lap trigger receiver will allow drivers to record very precise lap times.

Porsche has offered an exclusive watch to each purchase of the 2018 911 GT2 RS. This watch — which took three years to develop — is made of lightweight titanium and includes a flyback function, a load-path optimized movement bridge, and an official COSC certificate of authenticity.

The 2018 GT2 RS model is sporting a base MSRP of $293,200 and is available to order now. There is a $1,050 delivery, handling and processing fee and will be reaching U.S. dealers in early 2018.