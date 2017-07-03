Car wash arrest: Woman nabbed after allegedly taking keys to another woman's car

A vehicle was reported stolen at a car wash in Simi Valley, Calif. after an attendant apparently handed over the keys to the wrong woman.

The owner of the car, Cheryl Piper, said she realized her car was being stolen as she watched it being driven down the block after leaving the car wash.

In a report from CBSLA.com Piper laughed: “I saw the car turn onto First Street. As easy as it seems it could ... happen all of the time, you don’t ever see it happen. Just all of a sudden somebody, you know, you give your ticket and get in the car and drive away."

Piper was planning on picking up her friend for lunch after her car wash. That didn't happen.

According to CBSLA, Piper’s friend was in disbelief when hearing the news about the car. “Get out, that can’t be right. It’s a car wash. It must be pulled around the side or something,” her friend said.

The Ventura County Star reported that the police later arrested Brenda Hendrix, 33, during a traffic stop on First Street on suspicion of unlawful taking of a vehicle, which is a felony.