'I'm a person, too': Watch Danica Patrick go off on booing fans

Danica Patrick wasn’t hearing it.

Patrick confronted NASCAR fans who booed her after security wouldn’t allow them to get autographs this weekend at Pocono Raceway. The 35-year-old racing star was caught on video vehemently defending herself in the interaction after a qualifying session.

“Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, I want to tell you, I’m doing the very best I can,” Patrick said in comments first reported by USA Today. “If you’re a real fan, you know that I’m not just like … my job is not to sign autographs, right? My job is to drive a car and to tell the crew chief what’s going on.

DANICA PATRICK 'WONDER WOMAN' CAR ADDED TO DALE JR.GRAVEYARD

“I don’t appreciate the booing. It hurts my feelings. I’m a [expletive] person, you know what I mean? I’m a person, too. I have feelings. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. Please just be supportive fans. I’ll do everything I can. … I can only do so much. … So please understand that.”

Patrick has openly talked about her frustration on the track in recent seasons as the mediocre results have built up through her years in NASCAR. She has now put together two solid races in a row, finishing 10th at Dover and a career-best 16th at Pocono.

“We didn’t make any mistakes at all and ended up with a solid finish,” Patrick said Sunday.

MORE NEWS FROM THE NEW YORK POST