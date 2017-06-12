Watch Sir Patrick Stewart drink bubbly from another man's boot

Sir Patrick Stewart has boldly gone were no one has gone before.

While taking part in the festivities at the Formula One Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday, the “Star Trek” star took a sip of champagne from third-place finisher Daniel Ricciardo’s shoe.

Stewart was on the podium interviewing the top three drivers when Ricciardo took a celebratory slug of bubbly from his racing boot. The Australian Red Bull driver then asked if Stewart would like some, to which he replied “I’d love some, yea, yea, come on,” to cheers from the crowd.

And he didn’t hold back, taking a good five-second chug from the no-doubt sweaty Puma.

It sure was a switch from the tea, Earl Grey, hot, that Stewart’s Captain Picard enjoyed on many, many occasions.