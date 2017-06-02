'American Pickers'' top 11 automotive picks

To be Frank (and Mike), it has to be both stressful and fun negotiating deals on American Pickers, especially when a car is involved. But since they’re spending their money, not ours, it’s all fun on this side of the TV screen.

So whenever Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz roll out one of their automotive-related “Best of” shows, we’re glued to the History Channel. Much to our delight, American Pickers’ recent “Top Cars” episode gave us a baker’s dozen of sorts, naming the show’s top 11 car picks. Mike and Frank didn’t land all of the sweet rides that were featured, but their winning percentage was solid. Let’s look at their picks: