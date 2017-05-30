Missing woman found alive 5 days after car accident

A Rochester woman who had been missing since Tuesday has been found.

The Olympian reports Sharon Lee Leaming, 70, was found alive Sunday after her vehicle had gone over a 30-foot embankment.

Her family told Q13’s David Rose that Leaming survived on bananas, Pop-Tarts and 3 bottles of water.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dave Odegaard says she has been flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The Washington State Patrol says late Sunday that the woman had a medical emergency prior to her crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leaming was last seen Tuesday morning when she left her home for a family property in North Cove.