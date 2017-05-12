Chevy turned the Colorado ZR2 into the ultimate off-road work truck

One of the hardest parts about developing an extreme off-road vehicle is keeping up with it.

That's what Chevy learned when it started hitting the road with the new Colorado ZR2, which is capable of driving out of the showroom and up the Rubicon trail without breaking a sweat.

The midsize pickup has front and rear locking differentials, a 2-inch suspension lift and better wheel articulation than Colorado Z71, plus a set of Multimatic Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve dampers that promise much higher performance than traditional shocks.

So, when Chevy's engineers needed a support truck to bring on field trips, it fought fire with fire and turned one of it's old ZR2 development vehicles into one.

The transformation wasn't that radical, but boy is it cool. They swapped out the bed for a service body with storage compartments, added a receiver into the front bumper that a winch could be mounted on, and threw an LED light bar under the grille for good measure.

Chevy actually offers a stripped chassis cab version of the Colorado for this sort of thing, but isn't planning on selling one based on the ZR2, yet. It might have to rethink that plan once people get a load of this creation.

In the meantime, you could do this sort of thing to a ZR2 yourself, as long as you have a good wrech and room to store a spare bed.

