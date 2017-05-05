Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat wrecked after just 18 miles

Talk about a scratch and dent deal.

Cleveland Power and Performance, a Columbia Station, Ohio, outfit that’s one of the country’s top sources for muscle car parts, recently picked up a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that was rolled with just 18 miles on the odometer.

It’s the 20th totaled Hellcat the company has gotten its hands on, but by far the one with the lowest mileage. In fact, it’s third overall behind a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was driven 12 miles before it had its date with destiny, and 2006 Pontiac GTO showing just 11.

This isn’t the only Hellcat that’s lived a short life. The first one sold in Colorado back in 2014 was wrecked an hour after it left the showroom, while a trio of Charger Hellcats stolen from a Kansas City Dodge dealer by three teens met their maker less than a mile away.

CP&P Sales manager Tim Mulcahy says they don’t know exactly what happened to it, but while the body was entirely damaged, the engine bay and interior were largely unscathed. Since the 707 hp supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 is hard to come by, he was able to sell the motor before the car was even delivered, so you’re already too late for that, but he does have a nice set of bucket seats that don’t appear to have been stained in the accident.

