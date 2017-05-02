Shaquille O'Neal just bought a Ford truck that's taller than him

Shaquille O’Neal has a Superman tattoo on his arm, and now he has a Supertruck to go with it.

The 7’ 1” NBA great picked up a 7' 5" Ford F-650 pickup from Wade Ford in Smyrna, Ga., and tweeted his love to “FORD FOR MAKING TRUCKS FOR BIG GUYS.”

Shout out to @wadefordatl just gotta SHAQ SIZED f650 thanks FORD FOR MAKING BIG TRUCKS FOR BIG GUYS pic.twitter.com/WCDdMO4jwM — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 1, 2017

The automaker actually had an assist on this one from an Augusta-based outfit called Supertruck that converts Ford’s commercial F-Series models into a variety of colossal customs, including a stretched six-door model.

Shaq’s features a pickup bed, stainless steel fuel tanks, updated suspension, leather-upholstered interior and likely cost in excess of $110,000. Wade Ford tells Fox News that he went with the 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel V8 in lieu of the gas V10.

The F-650 is a Class 6 heavy duty truck, the largest type available that doesn’t require a commercial driver’s license to operate.

Shaq, who lives on a relatively modest 14-acre estate outside of Atlanta, also bought an F-350 from the dealer a few weeks ago, which is basically an economy car compared to the Supertruck.

