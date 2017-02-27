Behold the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE, the most hardcore of Camaros

The beastly Camaro ZL1 has been turned up to 11 with the newly introduced 1LE performance package. Like on the V6 and V8 Camaros, the 1LE option package for the ZL1 adds a bunch of track-ready goodies. And fittingly, the most powerful Camaro gets the most major transformation.

On the outside, it's immediately apparent what some of the changes are. The front fascia receives new canards and revised grilles, which are complemented by the enormous rear wing. That wing is made entirely of carbon fiber, has hollow supports, and provides 300 pounds of downforce at top speed. There is an X on each side of the wing endplates to further reinforce that this is the extreme Camaro (unlike the S10 Xtreme, which was nothing of the sort). The exposed carbon fiber also matches the standard exposed carbon fiber on the hood. New forged 19-inch wheels come with the package, and they're fitted with the widest tires offered on a production Camaro: 305 mm wide tires in the front, and 325 mm tires at the back. The tires are Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar tires with a different compound than that of the versions found on the standard ZL1.

Under the skin, the ZL1 1LE uses the very same 650-horsepower supercharged V8 as normal variant. However, it's only available with the 6-speed manual, which now has a revised sixth gear ratio. The suspension gets a major overhaul, though. At each corner are Multimatic spool valve shocks like those found on the Colorado ZR2 and previous Camaro Z/28. They feature springs with adjustable perches for changing ride height, and at the front, you can adjust the camber past negative 3 degrees. The springs themselves are stiffer, and the rear stabilizer bar is also adjustable. Oh, and the 1LE package reduces overall weight by 60 pounds, in part due to a lighter back seat.

So how effective are all these changes? According to Chevrolet, the car managed a lap time that was 3 seconds faster around the company's Milford test track than the normal ZL1 model. As for how much the new option package will cost, no one would say, but it will be available on 2018 Camaro ZL1 coupes starting this summer.

----------

