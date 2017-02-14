GoPro video shows rider getting hit in head at the Arlington Supercross

Justin Brayton was hit in the head on the opening lap of the Arlington Supercross.

Saturday night’s 450SX Main Event at the Arlington Supercross was red-flagged following the incident. Since it happened at the start, the race underwent a full restart without Brayton.

While broadcast cameras caught the incident, none gave quite the view that Davi Millsaps’ onboard did.

Coming out of the first turn, Millsaps’ onboard shows Brayton getting crossed up and going down, with his head making contact with Justin Bogle’s front wheel just before it hit the ground.

Brayton was able to get up and walk away while Bogle went on to finish the Main in ninth. Millsaps, meanwhile, would go on to finish the race in eighth.