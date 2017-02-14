2018 Ford Expedition power numbers leaked

The 2018 Ford Expedition will be the company’s most powerful SUV ever, but exactly how powerful will it be?

When it unveiled the new truck at the last week, Ford said only that its new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 would be more potent than the 365 hp engine in the current Expedition, with details to come closer to its launch this fall.

Well, a couple of days closer probably isn’t what they meant, but the numbers were briefly posted to the company’s Canadian consumer website.

Motor1.com spotted the specs, which said the engine will be rated at 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque, the latter a 60 lb-ft increase over the 2017 model. That puts it way ahead of the Chevrolet Tahoe’s 355 hp/385 lb-ft 5.3-liter V8, and beats the GMC Yukon’s 420 hp/460 lb-ft optional 6.2-liter V8 on torque.

Ford hasn’t confirmed the power ratings, but if they’re accurate, combined with the 300 pound weight loss that it has confirmed, they should make the Expedition a formidable towing machine.

This could also bode well for 2018 F-150 buyers, as the two trucks are closely related and the pickup is getting an overhaul for 2018, with details to come closer to its launch this fall.

Perhaps much closer.

