Harley-Davidson Road King Special leaves the chrome behind

Harley-Davidson’s king of bling is going dark.

The Road King Special is a new take on the classic cruiser, featuring a blacked out and “slammed” style.

Save for a few highlights on its new Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, all of the chrome -- and there was a lot of it -- has been replaced on the motorcycle with black accents, including its headlight and mirror housings, exhaust pipes, and aluminum wheels.

It also loses the windscreen, gets a set of mini ape hanger handlebars, and features saddlebags that wrap around the exhaust pipes to help create the illusion that the bike’s been lowered, even though it has nearly the same ground clearance and a higher seat height than the standard Road King.

The overall look is meant to appeal to a more contemporary bagger buyer, rather than the traditional Road King crowd. Starting at $21,999, it’s $3,000 more than a standard Road King, and available in black, matte grey, olive gold and a snazzy red flake straight out of an alternative version of the 1950s where chrome doesn't exist.

----------

The littlest Indian: