Fire destroys hundreds of motorcycles at dealership

An Escondido motorcycle dealership was destroyed by fire Saturday night, according to fire officials, Fox 5 San Diego reports.

The building was fully engulfed in flames as firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the Moto Forza dealership in the 500 block of North Tulip Street.

“Just watching all of these beautiful bikes just go up in flames watching tanks pop, it’s devastating," said witness Emily Bradsher, who said she could see the heavy smoke and flames from the freeway. “I noticed the flames were at least 100, 120 feet over the roof."

One day later, the small Escondido business is now barely recognizable. General Manager Chris Cordato and the owner were picking up the pieces Sunday.

“We’re closed Sunday and Mondays …Got a call from the alarm company so showed up and a bunch of fire trucks spraying down the roof,” said Cordato.

Though no injuries, some customers were still in tears for the owner who worked so hard for 12 years.

“I cried. Everybody else was in tears and it hurts. He’s a really good guys and when you see something like that it takes a personal effect to your heart to see something like this happen,” said Carmello Marino, a customer.

Fire investigators were on scene Sunday in an effort to determine the fire's cause and damage estimates, according to the dispatcher.