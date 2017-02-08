2018 Dodge Durango SRT is the muscle car of SUVs

Dodge has built an SUV that can haul in every way imaginable.

The new 2018 Durango SRT is powered by a 475 hp 6.4-liter Hemi V8 shared with the Dodge Challenger. Like a muscle car, the all-wheel-drive Durango can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.4 sec. and run the quarter-mile in 12.9 sec.

With its widebody style, and a vented hood similar to the one used by the 707 hp Dodge Charger Hellcat, the Durango SRT is so hot that it comes with a voucher for a day at a Bob Bondurant driving school where you can learn to wring the most out of it. But this very sporty SUV still offers plenty of utility with an 8,600-pound tow rating that’s highest among three-row SUVs and well into full-size pickup territory.

The Durango SRT also gets a set of high performance Brembo brakes to help keep the speed in check, a stiffer suspension with computer-controlled adaptive dampers to better blend ride comfort and handling, deep bucket seats (even in the back rows) to hold you in place in the turns, and a beefy T-bar shifter for its 8-speed automatic transmission because it just feels right.

A new digital instrument cluster includes a 180 mph speedometer, although Dodge has not yet confirmed the Durango SRT’s top speed. The price hasn’t been announced, either, but the similarly-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT starts at around $68,000, so figure on the Durango SRT being in that range when it hits showrooms late this year.

