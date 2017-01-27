Get Wi-Fi for your old Ford with SmartLink

In-vehicle technology has advanced rapidly in recent years, making cars that are just a few years old seem antiquated. Ford's solution, called SmartLink, bridges the gap. The feature plugs into OBD II ports enabling Wi-Fi, remote start via a smartphone app, vehicle health reports, and the ability to locate the car.

SmartLink works with most Fords and Lincolns from the 2010 through 2016 model years. Using 4G LTE connectivity, the feature can lock cars, set up service appointments, and provide Wi-Fi for up to eight devices. It also comes with an app and web portal for owners to interact with the vehicle. It will be available at Ford dealers this summer. Pricing was not announced.

Ford teamed with Verizon Telematics and Delphi Automotive on SmartLink, which has been in development for more than two years. A few vehicles, like upper-trim 2015-16 Lincoln MKC and MKZ models and some older Ford electric models already have modems and won't be compatible with the service.