Cameras catch crooks stealing $75,000 Dodge Charger Hellcat

A trio of crooks broke into a Highland Park, Mich., Dodge dealership at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and swiped a 2016 Dodge Charger Hellcat under the bright lights and watchful eyes of the showroom’s security cameras, Fox 2 Detroit reports.

“It's hard for me to believe. They were pretty brazen. The lights were on in the showroom, the lights were on in the parking lot, we have cameras, we have video of them. The police were here within 5 minutes," said Mark Snethkampe, owner of the Snethkamp Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/Ram dealership.

Security camera video tweeted by WWJ shows the hooded thieves making quick work of the crime, quietly rolling the car out of the showroom where a minivan was waiting to push it down the road.

Snethkamp says the operation took just 90 seconds.

The Charger Hellcat was one of only a handful painted in Go Mango orange, and was sold just the day before for $75,000.

Police have yet to identify the perps, while employees at the dealership fear the 707 horsepower muscle car will end up in a chop shop and sold for parts.

