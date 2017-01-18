Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" cruising to Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld is taking his car show on the road.

The comic’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” interview show is moving from Crackle to Netflix as part of a deal that The Hollywood Reporter estimates is worth $100 million. Seinfeld will be shooting 24 new episodes that start airing by the end of the year.

Seinfeld said the time was right to move the show, which debuted in 2012.

"When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes,” he said. “I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.”

The deal also gives Netflix the rights to the back catalog of 59 episodes and Seinfeld will film two stand up specials, along with developing additional scripted and non-scripted programming for the streaming video service.