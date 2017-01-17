Bonham's is auctioning a genuine, Tom Selleck-driven, Magnum P.I. Ferrari

If you're down at the Scottsdale car auctions this week, and love TV Ferraris, this is your chance to own one of the most famous of all. Bonham's will be selling a 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole that appeared on the detective show Magnum P.I. and was driven by Tom Selleck in all of his mustachioed glory. According to the auction house, this was one of the later models that was used for filming in 1984 and 1985.

The car is in superb shape, too. It had only two owners after its time on the show, and its second owner had the car since 1989. It's nearly 100-percent stock, and it even comes with the factory tool kit. The only change was an aftermarket Tubi exhaust. However, the original piping is included with the car.

The 232-horsepower V8-powered Ferrari won't come cheap, though. Bonham's estimates the car will sell for between $150,000 and $250,000. According to Hagerty Insurance, that's pretty high for a 308 GTS Quattrovalvole, which the company values at $83,900 for an "Excellent" condition model, and $122,000 for "Concours" condition. However, that's for one that never turned up on TV. And for a wealthy Magnum P.I. fan, you can't do much better than a Ferrari driven by Magnum himself.