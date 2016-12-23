An apparently drugged driver terrorized Russian travelers when he smashed into an airport terminal on Dec. 21 in an ill-fated attempt to evade police.

The 40-year-old ex-special forces police officer can be seen on videos shot by police and security cameras bashing through a door then driving through baggage claim and passenger areas of the Kazan airport.

According to RT, he broke open a water pipe, flooding part of the building, and caused over $100,000 in damage before bursting out of a terminal window and being subdued by police. Marijuana was found in the car.

Several officers were reported injured during the incident, and the driver charged with 20 crimes stemming from the rampage. He is being detained for 15 days while an investigation is conducted.

