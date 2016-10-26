Driver resets Guinness record with 115 mph side wheelie

Vesa Kivimaki has reset the record for the fastest side wheelie in a car.

The 41-year-old professional stunt driver teamed up with Nokian Tyres to perform the stunt, which took place on Aug. 31 in Seinajoki, Finland. Kivimaki hit an average speed of 115.754 mph over 100 meters in a diesel BMW 330, breaking the previous record of 112.62 mph, set by Goran Eliason in 1997.

“It has been my dream for 15 years to be the record holder for the fastest side wheelie in a car,” Kivimaki told Guiness World Records.

To help give you a better idea of what it was like, Guinness also recorded the video in 360 degrees:

