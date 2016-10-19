Stroke kills sim car racer during race

Brazilian sim racer Luis Fernando Santos of Tatui, Sao Paulo, died while competing in a sim race last week.

Santos was driving in the third round of F1 Brazil Club’s Touring Pro division at Barber Motorsports Park when he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. His teammates on Teamspeak soon realized that something was wrong and, having known his address, were able to send him an ambulance.

Santos was taken to a hospital and was quickly transferred to the ICU. However, he did not respond to stimuli and passed away at age 36.

Santos is survived by his wife and two daughters.

