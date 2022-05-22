Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Zelenskyy's global food crisis prediction may be 10 weeks away, UN official says: 'Seismic'

Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of the world's wheat supply

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Russian journalist: 'There is strong opposition against the war in Ukraine' Video

Russian journalist: 'There is strong opposition against the war in Ukraine'

Journalist Anna Zafesova discusses anti-war sentiments in Yekaterinburg, Russia with Fox News' Amy Kellogg.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A food supply expert warns that the world faces a global crisis in just 10 weeks, echoing a warning from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

"Russia has blocked almost all ports and all, so to speak, maritime opportunities to export food – our grain, barley, sunflower and more. A lot of things," Zelenskyy said Saturday. "There will be a crisis in the world. The second crisis after the energy one, which was provoked by Russia."

"Now it will create a food crisis if we do not unblock the routes for Ukraine, do not help the countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, which need these food products," he added. 

  • Ukraine President Zelenskyy
    Image 1 of 3

    In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend a news conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 21, 2022.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

  • Ukraine Odesa air strike
    Image 2 of 3

    People watch as smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (AP)

  • Ukraine Fire Fight Odesa
    Image 3 of 3

    An Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)

Zelenskyy said that if Ukraine does not regain control of the contested southern ports, the world will face a difficult situation: The country produces a substantial amount of the global food supply, including between 25% and 30% of the world’s grain supply along with Russia. 

UKRAINE WAR HAS TAUGHT US THAT WE ARE ALL REFUGEES NOW

According to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity, Ukraine also accounts for 9.29% of the world’s corn supply.

Russia currently has blockaded the ports of Odesa and Mariupol and the two countries continue to fight over it. 

UKRAINE LEADER ZELENSKYY PROPOSES DEAL ON RUSSIA COMPENSATION

The world has only 10 weeks’ worth of wheat left to deal with the crisis, according to Sara Menker, CEO of Gro Intelligence.

"This is seismic," Menker said during a special meeting of the U.N. Security Council. "Even if the war were to end tomorrow, our food security problem isn’t going away anytime soon without concerted action."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Gro Intelligence uses artificial intelligence and public and private data to predict food supply trends. Menker stresses that Russia’s invasion did not start a food security crisis, it did "fuel" what was already going on. 

"Without aggressive global actions, we stand the risk of an extraordinary amount of human suffering and economic damage," Menker said.

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 