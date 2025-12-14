Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits frontline Ukrainian city weeks after Russia claimed it took control

Visit came days before Berlin talks with Trump envoys on security guarantees

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Dan Hoffman urges caution on Ukraine’s breakthrough claims: ‘Putin likes to talk’ Video

Dan Hoffman urges caution on Ukraine’s breakthrough claims: ‘Putin likes to talk’

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the latest on the escalation between Russia and Ukraine as peace talks are set to resume.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline city of Kupiansk on Friday, just weeks after Russia claimed its forces had taken control.

In a video posted to X, Zelenskyy is seen wearing a flak jacket and speaking in front of a heavily damaged sign in Cyrillic that says "Kupiansk."

"Today, I am in the Kupiansk sector, with our warriors who are getting the job done for Ukraine here," he said. "The Russians kept going on about Kupiansk – the reality speaks for itself. I visited our troops and congratulated them."

Russian state media outlet Tass reported in November that Russian forces had "liberated" the city of Kupiansk in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, citing a briefing from Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, to President Vladimir Putin.

EUROPEAN TALKS RESHAPE UKRAINE’S PEACE PLAN AS ZELENSKYY REFUSES TERRITORIAL CONCESSIONS

Ukraine’s president films himself near a town sign in an active conflict zone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy records a video in front of a sign reading "Kupiansk" in the frontline town in Kharkiv region on Dec. 12, 2025. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

Zelenskyy’s visit comes as he and his negotiating team prepare for a new round of talks Sunday in Berlin with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

He is also expected to hold talks with European leaders on a broader political agreement to end the war and secure long-term safety for Ukraine, as well as plans to support the country’s postwar recovery and development.

"We are focusing on how to reliably guarantee Ukraine’s security so that the experience of the Budapest Memorandum and Russia’s invasion are never repeated. We are counting on constructive talks," said Zelenskyy on X.

UKRAINE'S ZELENSKYY YET TO READ PEACE PLAN, TRUMP SAYS

Soldiers bear a flag-draped coffin through a cemetery during a military funeral in Lviv.

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of fallen comrade during a funeral ceremony on Jan. 4, 2025, in Lviv, Ukraine. (Michael Sorrow/Anadolu via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added that any sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine must include firm guarantees and protect European security interests, warning that peace cannot be reached at the expense of the EU or NATO or without their participation.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte echoed those concerns last week, warning members of the transatlantic alliance that they could be Russia’s next target.

Rutte, speaking at the Bavarian State Representation during a Munich Security Conference event in Germany, told attendees that raising defense spending wasn't a moment for self-congratulation while Russia continues its large-scale attacks on Ukraine.

Germany’s chancellor and NATO’s chief speak side-by-side at a formal press briefing.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte hold a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on Dec. 11, 2025. (Liesa Johannssen/Reuters)

"I fear that too many are quietly complacent. Too many don't feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now," he said.

The NATO chief urged allies to boost defense spending and production, saying their armed forces must have the resources needed to protect their homelands, and cautioning that Moscow could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

