Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UNITED NATIONS

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of food supply blackmail, carrying out 'genocide' against Ukraine during UN speech

Russia ended the Black Sea Grain Deal earlier this year and continues attacking grain supplies

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
close
Zelenskyy blasts Russia for unconventional 'weaponizing' of industries in war Video

Zelenskyy blasts Russia for unconventional 'weaponizing' of industries in war

Zelenskyy spoke before the United Nations General Assembly during Tuesday's session of the High Level Week, focusing his speech on injustices that continue during Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling on members of the U.N. to take action.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke in person at the United Nations on Tuesday, blasting Russia for weaponizing everything from food supplies to nuclear energy in its desperation to conquer his country. 

"When hatred is weaponized against one nation, it never stops there," Zelenskyy said before the United Nations General Assembly during Tuesday’s session of the High-Level week. 

"The goal of the present war against Ukraine is to turn our land, our people, our lives, our resources into weapons against you — against the international rules-based order," he added. 

"Since the start of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian ports in the Black and the Azov have been blocked by Russia," he said. "Until now, our ports on the Danube River remained a target for missiles and drones, and it is a clear Russian attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market in exchange for recognition of some, if not all, of the captured territories." 

UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY KICKS OFF WITH LEADERS RAISING ALARM ON CLIMATE CHANGE, REFUGEE eneral Assembly kicks off with leaders raising alarm alarm on climate change, refugees crisis

Last year, the United Nations brokered a deal between the warring nations to secure vital grain trade, with Ukraine and Russia making up around 25% of the world’s wheat, hence Ukraine’s nickname as the "breadbasket of Europe."

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelelsnkyy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Global leaders descend upon midtown Manhattan this week for speeches, meetings and receptions, an annual migration to the United Nations meant to tackle the world's biggest problems. Photographer:  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In the summer of 2023, Moscow announced that it had terminated the deal and then attacked Ukrainian ports just one day later as part of "mass revenge strikes" that Russia claimed would balance out attacks from Kyiv against bridges connecting to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has held since its initial incursion in 2014. 

Russia has particularly focused its attacks on Odesa, where it destroyed 60,000 tons of grain, according to Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry.

EMIR OF QATAR SAYS SPORTS CAN PLAY ROLE IN ‘BUILDING BRIDGES’ BETWEEN PEOPLES

Zelenskyy again raised Russia’s continued campaign of abducting Ukrainian children, which laid the foundation for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest.

UNGA Zelenskyy Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses world leaders during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on September 19, 2023, in New York City. Dignitaries and their delegations from across the globe have descended on New York for the annual event. This year marks the 78th session of the General Debate at the UN Headquarters and will focus on the crisis of global warming.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Michael Carpenter, in July last year revealed that the U.S. had information that "thousands" of children in that month alone had been transferred from Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine to Russia itself. 

Russia attacks on Ukraine

Russian launched a second day of 'massive' strikes against targets in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure / UKRAINE'S STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES VIA FACEBOOK)

Zelenskyy pleaded to the U.N. on Tuesday, "What will happen to them?" 

BIDEN CALLS FOR ‘NEW APPROACHES’ TO GLOBAL CHALLENGES IN UN SPEECH: ‘OUR FUTURE IS BOUND TO YOURS’

"Those children in Russia are taught to hate Ukraine, and all ties with their families are broken. And this is clearly a genocide," Zelenskyy said, reiterating that hatred against one country "never stops" and that Russia will continue its campaign to other countries if it succeeds in Ukraine.

UKRAINE

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. ((National Police of Ukraine via AP))

"Parts of Moldova and Georgia remain occupied," he said. "Russia tore Syria into ruins, and if not Russia, the chemical weapons would have never been used there in Syria."

"Russia has almost swallowed Belarus," he continued. "It is obviously threatening Kazakhstan and other Baltic States, and the goal of the present war against Ukraine is to turn our lands, our people, our lives, our resources into a weapon against you – again, the international rules-based order."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Many seats in the U.N. General Assembly Hall may become empty if Russia succeeds with its treachery and aggression," he stressed. 

Russia gets its chance to address the General Assembly on Saturday when Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected on the rostrum. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky sat in Russia’s seat during Zelenskyy’s speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 