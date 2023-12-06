Expand / Collapse search
Africa

Zambian mine disaster survivor found a week later, rescue efforts continue for dozens still missing

Authorities do not expect to find other survivors among the more than 30 Zambian miners still trapped

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Emergency responders rescued a man from the scene of a mine disaster in Zambia more than a week after being buried.

The survivor, a 49-year-old, was saved Tuesday night at the scene of the landslide in Chingola, Zambia, by the country's Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit. 

He was transported to a local hospital after telling emergency responders he had been trying to escape the collapsed mine for days. 

ZAMBIAN LANDSLIDE: AT LEAST 7 MINERS KILLED, 20 MISSING AFTER COPPER MINE CATASTROPHE

rescue effort zambia mine landslide

Zambian army special forces officers follow the operation to rescue miners in Chingola, around 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of the capital Lusaka. (AP Photo)

Police and local authorities say that the group of miners, who were illegally digging at the mine, were buried alive in tunnels after heavy rains triggered landslides late Thursday night.

It is unclear exactly how many individuals were buried at the scene of the open pit mining operation, but Zambian officials suspect more than 30 have been killed.

Authorities are attempting to pump water out of the affected mine tunnels but continued rains have complicated the process.

ZAMBIA REPORTS OVER 30 PEOPLE TRAPPED BENEATH RUBBLE AFTER OPEN-PIT MINE COLLAPSE

Zambia mine disaster survivor

Seven miners were confirmed dead and more than 20 others were missing and presumed dead after heavy rains caused landslides that buried them inside tunnels they had been digging illegally at a copper mine in Zambia, police and local authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo)

The miners were reportedly engaged in illegal mining at the location without the knowledge of the mine owners.

Twenty-five local families with relatives believed to have been killed in the landslide have contacted authorities, according to Zambia mines minister Paul Kabuswe.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema previously addressed the tragedy via social media, saying, "We are saddened to hear about the tragic accident at a makeshift mine site in Chingola that has claimed many lives."

Zambia mine landslide

Disaster response teams attempt to pump water out of the collapsed copper mine where dozens of miners are believed to have been killed following heavy rains and a landslide. (AP Photo)

He continued, "Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident. We express gratitude to the rescuers and volunteers working tirelessly to reach those still trapped."

Chingola is approximately 248 miles north of Lusaka, the national capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

