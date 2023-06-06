Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Published

Young girl, 11, sexually assaulted on amusement park ride by man, 57: police

Police in England say the 57-year-old man was released on bail

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in the United Kingdom say a man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on an amusement park ride.

The Essex Police said the incident happened on June 1 when the man, 57, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl while on a ride at the Adventure Island amusement park in Southend-on-Sea, England.

Officials say the incident happened at around 3 p.m. and that the man was short with gray hair, "wearing a green t-shirt and sunglasses."

The man was arrested after an investigation by police.

UK amusement park

According to The Sun, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly touched inappropriately by the man on the amusement park ride.

UK amusement park

Local police said the girl is "receiving support from specialist officers."

The 57-year-old suspect was released on bail as an investigation into the incident continues.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.