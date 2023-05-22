Expand / Collapse search
Europe
World Health Organization members approve nearly $7 billion budget for next 2 years

WHO budget includes a 20% hike in mandatory fees

Associated Press
Member states of the World Health Organization on Monday approved a $6.83 billion budget for the next two years which includes a 20% hike in their mandatory fees.

The proposal for the 2024-2025 budget passed with no objections and was met with lengthy applause. 

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the step as "historic and a big milestone".

The World Health Organisation

The World Health Organization logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on Feb. 2, 2023. The organization approved a nearly $7 billion budget for the next two years. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo)

"We don't take it lightly, and we don't take it for granted and we'll do everything that we can to make this organization better," he added.