Woman dies after becoming stuck inside clothing bin, police say

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
A woman found stuck partially inside a clothing donation bin was pronounced dead Tuesday, Toronto Police said.

A woman found stuck partially inside a clothing donation bin in Toronto was pronounced dead Tuesday, police said.

Emergency crews received a call early Tuesday at about 1:30 a.m. ET regarding a woman being stuck inside a clothing donation bin in the parking lot of an apartment building in Toronto, police said. Authorities had to cut part of the bin in order to get the woman out, Global News reported.

First responders performed CPR on the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Global News. Police said they believed the woman’s death does not appear suspicious and was likely accidental. The woman’s identity and age were not immediately available, and it wasn't clear why she tried to enter the bin.

Following news of the woman’s death, Toronto Mayor John Tory called on city officials to review whether the donation boxes are safe. Last month, a man in West Vancouver died after he became trapped inside a donation bin.

