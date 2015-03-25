Witnesses say 5 civilians wounded in eastern Congo after mortar rounds fired in Goma

Residents say five civilians have been wounded by mortar fire in the eastern Congo city of Goma.

Clement Sale, said two of his nieces — ages 16 and 17 — were seriously wounded Thursday when a mortar round fell on their house.

Another witness, Dieudonne Kwibuka, told The Associated Press that at least three others were hit by mortar fire near an Anglican church.

Residents at both locations accused Rwandans of firing the mortars. Rwanda has denied allegations of involvement in the conflict between the Congolese government and the M23 rebels.

Thursday's violence marked the first reports of civilians being wounded inside the city of Goma since late May.

The head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission ordered his forces to react and take the necessary steps to protect civilians.