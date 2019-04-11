Julian Assange's arrest draws fierce international reaction

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday by British police moments after Ecuador withdrew his asylum over for “repeatedly violating international conventions and protocol.”

Assange’s arrest drew sharp reactions from his supporters and those who oppose him.

WikiLeaks, the whistleblowing organization Assange founded and published multiple secret U.S. military cables regarding the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, condemned the Ecuadorean and British governments for arresting Assange.

Edward Snowden, who infamously leaked highly classified NSA information, tweeted Assange's arrest would "going to end up in the history books."

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom tweeted the “fight for his freedom kicks into high gear.”

Pamela Anderson, who previously told Fox News she had a close relationship with Julian Assange, retweeted something from April 4 as an apparent response to his arrest.

She also added: “I am in shock,” Anderson wrote in a tweet. “I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you [Ecuador]? (Because he exposed you).How could you UK. ? Of course - you are America’s b---h and you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit b------t.”

H.M. So, a Korean-American author, argued that the Assange arrested was a bad look for Western society.

On the other side, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked the Ecuadorean government for their cooperation with the Assange arrest.

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country wants Assange’s rights to be observed, but couldn’t comment on the overall case.

“We of course hope that all of his rights will be observed,” Peskov told reporters.

Assange, 47, has been in the embassy since 2012 when British courts ordered him extradited to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault case. That matter has since been dropped, but Wikileaks is facing a federal grand jury investigation over its publication of American diplomatic and military secrets during the Iraq War.