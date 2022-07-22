Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

White House national security advisor: Taiwan policy 'unchanged,' US wary of 'new cold war' with China

Jake Sullivan insisted that President Biden's comments on Taiwan amount to policy

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Jake Sullivan on Taiwan: " We maintain the policy of strategic ambiguity." Video

Jake Sullivan on Taiwan: " We maintain the policy of strategic ambiguity."

Sullivan discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China, Afghanistan and other hotspots around the globe. ( Video courtesy: Aspen Security Forum.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the Aspen Security Forum that the U.S. policy regarding Taiwan remains "unchanged," and Washington is closely  monitoring developments on the contested island nation.

"So the president said in Japan that our policy has not changed, that we maintain a policy of strategic ambiguity and we do … as the president himself has said, our policy has not changed," Sullivan said. 

Sullivan noted that the U.S. remains wary of elevating any conflict with China to a point where it could possibly "drift" into a new Cold War. 

"That is how we have tried to approach things," he said. "I believe that we have hit our marks in terms of what we set out, and two days ago is an 18-month point of this administration. I think in the Pacific, in Europe, in the Middle East, as we look at the global competition with China, I think we are well positioned to be able to effectively deal with it." 

CHINA ‘IN DISTRESS’: ECONOMY SUFFERING ‘RAPID’ SLOWDOWN AS ‘SYSTEMIC’ PROBLEMS SURFACE

Chinese Ambassador the United States Qin Gang earlier this week spoke at the same forum and insisted that U.S. support for the One China policy included an acknowledgement of China’s ownership over Taiwan. 

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

At an earlier session at Aspen Security Forum, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper acknowledged that China’s language that set out the One China policy talked about "Chinese on both sides of the strait," but he added that he believed "the One China policy has run its course." 

DEMOCRATIC FOREIGN POLICY EXPERTS DIVIDED ON PELOSI'S TRIP TO TAIWAN: ‘GOOD FOR HER,’ ‘NOT A GOOD IDEA’

"Look, those two tenets are no longer true," Esper argued. "First of all, a majority of people on Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, not Chinese; and secondly, they long ago renounced any ambition to returning to the mainland and claiming it."

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes statement at an online symposium jointly held by Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the US to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, on October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang makes statement at an online symposium jointly held by Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the US to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Revolution of 1911, on October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chen Mengtong/China News Service via Getty Images)

"I think on top of that, the other piece of this is clearly China has been violating the unwritten, maybe some would say unwritten rule – that is, of course, it's embodied in the Taiwan Relations Act - but they would not use coercion to determine the final status, if you will, of Taiwan," he added, saying that China has "upped its game" against Taiwan to "coerce" negotiations in its favor. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden has repeatedly stressed that the U.S. can support One China while maintaining that Taiwan is not part of China. Sullivan reiterated that when Biden has said the U.S. will support Taiwan that the president does not "speak off the cuff" but is indeed stating policy. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 