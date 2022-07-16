Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Western Europe ravaged by wildfires as hundreds reported dead from heat wave

Wildfires have torn through France, Spain, and Portugal in recent weeks as a heat wave has reportedly taken the lives of up to 360 people

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wildfires raged in southwestern France, Spain, and Portugal on Saturday forcing thousands to evacuate from their homes as a persistent heat wave cut across Western Europe. 

On Saturday afternoon, 14,000 people had been evacuated from France's Gironde region as more than 1,200 firefighters battled to bring the flames under control, regional authorities said in a statement.

"We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilized," Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde, said in a news conference.

  • Wiildfire in France
    Image 1 of 4

    This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022.  (SDIS 33 via AP)

  • Firefighters fight fire in France
    Image 2 of 4

    This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (SDIS 33 via AP)

  • Heat wave in Europe
    Image 3 of 4

    Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover, during the hot weather, in Kent, England, Saturday July 16, 2022.  (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

  • A helicopter
    Image 4 of 4

    A helicopter launches water as a wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)

The ferocious flames ripped through the forest in the Bordeaux region of France for five continual days, while wildfires in Portugal have injured more than 160.

A pilot of a firefighting plane died Friday in a crash during an operation in northeast Portugal. It was the first fire fatality of the year in Portugal.

HAITIAN GANG LEADER CHARGED IN KIDNAPPING OF AMERICAN MISSIONARIES

The heatwave has caused 360 heat-related deaths, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute.

Fire season hit parts of Europe earlier than expected due to an unusually hot and dry spring that left soil parched.

Firefighters backed by water-dumping planes are battling blazes in southern France and in the Casas de Miravete in the Extremadura region in Spain. Greece sent firefighting equipment to help.

National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022.

National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

In the latest weather warning, 38 of France's 96 departments were listed on "orange" alert, with residents of those areas urged to be vigilant. The heatwave in western France is expected to peak on Monday, with temperatures climbing above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

OHIO FAMILY OF 11 AWAKENED IN MIDDLE OF NIGHT BY STRANGER TELLING THEM THEIR HOUSE WAS ON FIRE

In neighboring Spain, firefighters were battling a series of blazes on Saturday after days of unusually high temperatures that reached up to 45.7 C (114 F).

A similar scene is playing out in Portugal, where more than 3,000 firefighters battled alongside citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country,

There was some respite for firefighters in Portugal, where temperatures dropped across most of the country on Saturday after reaching about 40 C (104 F) in recent days.

"We have had big fires and we don't want them to be reactivated again ... We will keep extreme vigilance this weekend," Emergency and Civil Protection Authority Commander Andre Fernandes told reporters.

A total of 39,550 hectares (98,000 acres) were ravaged by wildfires from the start of the year until mid-June, more than triple the area razed by fires in the same period last year, data from the Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests showed.

  • Fire in southwestern France
    Image 1 of 3

    Tourists rest in an evacuation center in La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, on July 15, 2022.  (Gaizka Iroz/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Helicopter drops water
    Image 2 of 3

    A helicopter drops water while firefighters work to put out a wildfire in Tarascon, southeastern France, on July 15, 2022. (Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Fire in France
    Image 3 of 3

    A picture shows a tree burned by a wildfire in Tarascon, southeastern France, on July 15, 2022.  (Lement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images)

An area equivalent to almost two-thirds of that has burned during fires in the last week.

Portugal's Health Ministry said 238 people had died as a result of the heatwave between July 7 and 13, most of them elderly people with underlying conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Across the Mediterranean from Europe, blazes in Morocco ripped through more than 2,000 hectares of forest in the northern areas of Larache, Ouazzane, Taza and Tetouane, killing at least one person, local authorities said.

More than 1,000 households were evacuated from their villages and water-carrying planes helped extinguish most of the fires by Friday night, though firefighters were still struggling to douse three hot spots near Larache.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 