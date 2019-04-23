SEE IT: Water from rooftop pool falls 600 feet down Manila penthouse during Philippines earthquake

Water from a rooftop pool was seen cascading 600 feet down a Manila skyscraper on Monday as a powerful earthquake ripped through the northern Philippines, damaging multiple buildings and causing at least 11 deaths.

The dramatic footage captured the moment when water from an 82-foot-long lap pool and a children’s pool poured down the side of the Anchor Skysuites as the building swayed in the 6.1 earthquake. The video was shared online by The Manila Bulletin and credited to Michael Rivo.

Monday’s earthquake collapsed a supermarket and damaged other buildings and an airport in the country’s north. Rescuers worked overnight to recover bodies from the rubble. The death toll is now at 11 and at least 24 remain missing.

6.2 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE RUMBLES NEAR COAST OF ECUADOR; NO INJURIES OR DAMAGE REPORTED

Another earthquake struck Tuesday centered near the country’s Eastern Samar province, prompting residents to dash out of houses and office workers to scamper to safety. The U.S. Geological survey pinpointed Tuesday’s quake at 6.3.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from the new quake.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.