Russia
Published

Wagner group leader resurfaces for first time since rebellion against Russian leadership

Yevgeny Prigozhin shocked the world with a rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin resurfaced for the first time since launching a brief rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, posting an 11-minute voice recording to social media.

The march toward Moscow was intended to be a protest against the prosecution of the war in Ukraine and not aimed at regime change in Russia, Prigozhin said, accordingto a Reuters translaiton. 

"We started our march due to injustice. We showed no aggression, but we were hit by missiles and helicopters. This was the trigger," the warlord says in the recording.

"We showed a master-class on how February 24, 2022 had to look. We turned around to avoid spilling the blood of Russian soldiers. We regret that we had to hit Russian aviation," he added.

Prigozhin speaks in video address

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Prigozhin shocked the world this weekend when he turned his private military group against Russian forces, taking control of Russian military bases and beginning the march. The warlord relented on Saturday after Belarus held negotiations between the two sides.

The Kremlin said it made a deal in which the mercenary chief will move to Belarus and he and his soldiers will receive an amnesty. 

The mutiny was the biggest challenge to Putin in more than 20 years.

Wagner group rebellion

Members of Wagner group inspect a car in a street of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a "stab in the back" and that the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Prigozhin's statement offered no clues as to his current whereabouts, and it is not clear whether he has traveled to Belarus.

Prior to the revolt, Prigozhin had been criticizing Russian military leaders including Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov with expletive-ridden insults for months, slamming them for allegedly failing to provide his troops with enough ammunition during the battle for Bakhmut.

His march was in part to push for their ouster. Shoigu made his first public appearance since the rebellion on Monday, posting video of him inspecting Russian troops in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is top adversary of Prigozhin's. ( (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP))

Prigozhin's feud with the top military brass dates back years to the Russian military intervention in Syria, and the rift escalated in recent months during the fight for Bakhmut.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.