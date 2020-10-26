Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russia's Putin appears to defend Hunter Biden business dealings in Ukraine: 'I don't see anything criminal'

Hunter Biden's lawyer has denied the allegations from a Republican Senate committee report

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Biden attacks Giuliani, Trump over Russia election interference

Biden attacks Giuliani, Trump over Russia election interference

Democratic presidential nominee says president's personal lawyer is acting like a 'Russian pawn'

Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has apparently found support from the most unlikely source: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin spared some time during a Russian state TV broadcast on Sunday to address allegations that President Trump made during the most recent presidential debate with Biden.

Trump accused Biden and his son Hunter of engaging in unethical practices in Ukraine – allegations that elder Biden has called false and discredited.

NY POST ENDORSES TRUMP: 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AGAIN' AND 'TICK OFF' HOLLYWOOD WITH REELECTION

“Yes, in Ukraine he (Hunter Biden) had or maybe still has a business, I don’t know. It doesn’t concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians,” Putin said, according to Reuters. “But well, yes, he had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money.”

He added: “I don’t see anything criminal about this, at least we don’t know anything about this (being criminal).”

FILE - In this file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with elected heads of Russian regions via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A Republican Senate committee investigation previously alleged that the ex-mayor of Moscow, Yelena Baturina, sent $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton in 2014 as a payment to a “consultancy agreement.”

Hunter Biden was reportedly the co-founder and CEO of an investment firm called Rosemont Seneca Advisors.

But Putin denied knowledge of any such business relationship between Hunter Biden Baturina.

’60 MINUTES' SLAMMED FOR GIVING BIDEN 'FREE CAMPAIGN' AD WITH SOFTBALL INTERVIEW

Hunter Biden's lawyer George Mesires said the GOP Senate Committee report's allegations were false. He also dismissed claims that the Biden son co-founded the company in question. 

"The Senate report falsely alleges that Hunter Biden had a financial relationship with Russian business executive Yelena Baturina and that he received $3.5 million from Baturina," Mesires said in an email to International Business Times.

During the most recent debate, Joe Biden referred to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani as a “Russian pawn” for pushing allegations about his son based on emails reportedly obtained from a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden.

Trump has since then pushed the allegations, calling the Biden family corrupt and accusing Biden and his son of engaging in unethical business practices for personal gain.

