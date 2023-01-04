Expand / Collapse search
World
Vietnamese boy, 10, dead after falling into 115-foot concrete hole

Danielle Wallace
Danielle Wallace
Video out of Vietnam Wednesday shows rescuers in Dong Thap Province attempting to reach a boy who fell into a hole at a construction site. The boy was declared dead Wednesday.

Vietnamese authorities announced Wednesday that the 10-year-old boy trapped down a 115-foot deep concrete hole since New Year’s Eve is dead, according to reports. 

The boy, identified as Thai Ly Hao Nam, initially was heard crying for help when he slipped through a 10-inch diameter shaft at a bridge construction site in the Dong Thap province Saturday morning while searching for scrap metal with friends. 

Despite oxygen being pumped down into the hole amid efforts to reach him, the boy stopped interacting with rescuers Monday. Crews lowered down a camera to try to pinpoint his location. 

The BBC reported Wednesday the boy was cut while rescuers were trying to raise the pillar. 

VIETNAM RESCUERS RACE TO SAVE BOY TRAPPED DOWN 115-FOOT CONCRETE HOLE SINCE NEW YEAR'S EVE 

Doan Tan Buu, deputy chairman of the Dong Thap provincial peoples committee, speaks to the media in Dong Thap province Jan. 4, 2023, as news emerged of the death of a boy trapped in a deep shaft at a construction site. 

Doan Tan Buu, deputy chairman of the Dong Thap provincial peoples committee, speaks to the media in Dong Thap province Jan. 4, 2023, as news emerged of the death of a boy trapped in a deep shaft at a construction site.  (Hai Long/AFP via Getty Images)

Doan Tan Buu, deputy chief of the southern Vietnam province, also said not enough oxygen could reach the 10-year-old, who had already suffered multiple injuries. 

"We had prioritized the rescue of the boy. However, the conditions mean it is impossible the boy has survived," he said.

Rescuers look down into the site of where a 10-year-old boy is thought to be trapped in a 35-meter deep shaft at a bridge construction site in Vietnam's Dong Thap province Jan. 2, 2023. 

Rescuers look down into the site of where a 10-year-old boy is thought to be trapped in a 35-meter deep shaft at a bridge construction site in Vietnam's Dong Thap province Jan. 2, 2023.  (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

The official said he consulted with medical experts before declaring the boy’s death Wednesday, but crews would still work to recover the 10-year-old’s body as soon as possible for proper burial, AFP reported. The official added that doing so would be a "very difficult task." 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Monday tapped federal rescuers to join local authorities’ efforts to save the boy, AFP reported. 

Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam worked Jan. 2, 2023, to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter hole on a construction site two days before. 

Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam worked Jan. 2, 2023, to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-meter hole on a construction site two days before.  (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of soldiers and engineering experts were mobilized Tuesday to try to save him, according to the BBC. Crews tried drilling to soften the soil surrounding the pillar to attempt to bring the pillar upward out of the ground. They also lowered down a 62-foot pipe to try to remove mud and water to soften pressure around the pillar.  

