Vietnam seeks Russian scientists to help preserve Ho Chi Minh's body

The Vietnamese government is forming a team of experts that includes several Russian scientists to help preserve the embalmed corpse of founding leader Ho Chi Minh, according to a report.

The team is tasked with proposing scientific measures to indefinitely preserve the body of the former communist leader who died 50 years ago, Reuters reported.

KIM PAYS RESPECTS AT EMBALMED BODY OF VIETNAM'S HO CHI MINH

Each year, thousands view Ho's body, which is displayed inside a glass coffin in a mausoleum in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

Using science from the former Soviet Union’s “Lenin Lab,” which embalmed the body of communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin in 1924, other counties have embalmed their former leaders, including Hugo Chavez, Joseph Stalin, Kim Jong Il and Mao Zedong.

The Vietnamese have mastered mummifying, according to Reuters, but Russian scientists regularly help the government with maintenance of the body – a chemical process that used to be a Soviet secret.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un paid his respect’s to Ho during a visit to Vietnam in March.