Vienna terror attack suspect posed with AK-47 rifle, handgun, machete in chilling photo before deadly rampage

The ISIS wannabe who gunned down four people and wounded several others in Vienna posted a chilling photo of himself shortly before the rampage – clutching an AK-47 assault rifle, a handgun and a machete.

Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, an Austrian-North Macedonian dual citizen with a previous terror conviction, shared the image on Instagram as he pledged his allegiance to the jihadists and their leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the UK’s Mirror reported.

The radicalized gunman was jailed for trying to join the terror group in Syria and was released in December 2019, according to the news outlet.

He was convicted in April 2019 for membership in a terrorist group and sentenced to 22 months but was released early under the Juvenile Court Act, the Mirror reported, citing a report in Kronen Zeitung.

Fejzulai, who was shot dead by police about nine minutes into his attack, was wearing a fake suicide belt as he fired at his victims in the heart of the capital.

The first shots were fired Monday night near the Stadttempel Synagogue, which was closed. The victims were shot at random at various locations.

Seven people remain hospitalized in critical condition as police made several arrests, including two in St. Pölten, a city about 35 miles west of Vienna, the Mirror reported.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the rampage as an “Islamist terrorist” incident, adding that one “heavily armed and dangerous” attacker was still believed to be at large.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.