Video shows 3-year-old boy’s terrifying fall into manhole in China

A 3-year-old’s curiosity led him to a frightening plunge.

Footage taken last week in Zunyi, China, shows a boy inspecting a broken manhole cover on a sidewalk before taking a step over it – and then plunging into the depths below.

The boy’s parents, who were steps away from the child the entire time, are then seen rushing to his aid.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His father first attempts to climb down into the manhole. But he then decides to go in headfirst and manages to pull the boy to safety.

The child is said to be in stable condition following the fall.