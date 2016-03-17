Veteran Venezuelan newspaper prints last edition amid crisis

A major regional newspaper that has survived dictatorship and hyperinflation during its 82-year run is printing its last edition as imported newsprint grows scarce in Venezuela's crashing economy.

A front-page editorial in Thursday's final print edition of El Carabobeno says the paper hasn't been sold newsprint by the government agency that imports supplies in a year.

Press groups are calling the disappearance of the paper's print edition as a blow to press freedom. The government has yet to respond but says that even state-run papers have had to cut back because a plunge in oil prices has wreaked havoc on Venezuela's economy .

El Carabobeno is the largest of a half-dozen newspapers that have at least temporarily stopped circulating. The Valencia-based paper will continue online.