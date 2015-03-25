Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 19, 2014

Venezuela's vice president active in Chavez's absence, inaugurating public housing, schools

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuela's vice president has inaugurated new public housing and a public school as he fills in for ailing President Hugo Chavez.

Vice President Nicolas Maduro and other Cabinet ministers are maintaining a steady presence at televised events this week while Chavez remains out of sight in Cuba more than five weeks after cancer surgery.

Maduro attended the opening of a housing project in Caracas on Thursday, and on Friday opened a school in Chavez's home state of Barinas alongside the president's elder brother, Adan.

Those and other appearances by government officials appeared aimed at projecting an image of a government in action even without the presence of a president who usually presides over such events.

Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters that the government "hasn't stopped, not one minute."