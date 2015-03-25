Venezuela says former governor detained on allegations of corruption

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro says a former governor from his ruling party has been detained on allegations of corruption.

Maduro says Guarico state's ex-Gov. Luis Gallardo and several former aides are suspected of embezzlement and misuse of government funds.

He made the announcement on state television Thursday evening, saying the same thing will happen to "all those who are involved in strange things," even if they had been friends. He did not give details about the Gallardo case

Officials also recently arrested a high ranking customs official and the director of the government price-monitoring agency.

Gallardo was elected to fill in the remaining term of Willian Lara, who died in a September 2010 automobile accident. He left office last year and is now 53 years old.